City of Geneva Parks and Recreation gains new director

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Geneva is moving in a positive direction with the hiring of a new parks and recreation director.

Landon Adams, a Geneva native and former Geneva High School graduate, took over as the new director Monday, August 21.

The hiring of Adams comes after the retirement of former director, Jay Stough.

