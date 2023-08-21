Wiregrass Gives Back
Woman charged with smuggling drugs into Graceville prison

Brittni Danielle Davis (pictured) is facing several charges after being found hiding several...
Brittni Danielle Davis (pictured) is facing several charges after being found hiding several small packages on her person in an attempt to smuggle multiple grams of narcotics into Graceville Correctional Facility.(Jackson County (FL) Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WTVY) - A woman was arrested on Sunday and is charged with attempting to smuggle around 130 grams of narcotics into the Graceville Correctional Facility.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies were called to assist the prison with someone they believed to be smuggling drugs into the facility.

The suspected smuggler, identified as Brittni Danielle Davis, was found hiding several small packages “in and on her person,” according to the release. Davis later admitted to bringing the packages to an inmate.

Those packages were detailed to have contained 30 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana and 54 grams of synthesized cannabinoid, otherwise known as K2 or “Spice.”

Davis was arrested and is facing charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (K2) with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver and Introduction of a Controlled Substance into a Correctional Facility.

