Very Hot Week Underway

SYNOPSIS – The main story for the Wiregrass this week is the developing heat wave. High temperature records are in jeopardy from Wednesday through Sunday with daily readings in the lower 100s. We may see the all-time high August high temperature record of 102° exceeded at least once.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 75°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 100°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 78°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 103° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 101° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 77° High: 102° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 103° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 97° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Depression Nine formed Monday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico, moving westward. This system will likely come ashore Tuesday morning in South Texas as TS Harold. A slew of other tropical system are moving through the Caribbean and Atlantic, but there are no US impacts in sight for the days ahead.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.