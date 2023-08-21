Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Very Hot Week Underway

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The main story for the Wiregrass this week is the developing heat wave. High temperature records are in jeopardy from Wednesday through Sunday with daily readings in the lower 100s. We may see the all-time high August high temperature record of 102° exceeded at least once.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 75°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 100°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 78°.  Winds light N.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 103° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 78° High: 101° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 77° High: 102° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 103° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 97° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Depression Nine formed Monday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico, moving westward. This system will likely come ashore Tuesday morning in South Texas as TS Harold. A slew of other tropical system are moving through the Caribbean and Atlantic, but there are no US impacts in sight for the days ahead.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx@dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather TeamChief Meteorologist David PaulMeteorologist Zach HatcherMeteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting on August 20, 2023.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.
One charged in Dothan murder
In this photo taken from video and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the...
Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Alabama kicker Will Reichard opted to return for one more year at the University of Alabama.
‘I didn’t want to leave this place’: Will Reichard on staying at Alabama for one more year
Police respond to a report of shots fired in Troy

Latest News

Color The Weather 08-21-23
Color The Weather 08-21-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Monday, August 21, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Heat Wave This Week
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, August 20, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, August 20, 2023