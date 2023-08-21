Temporary road closure planned for North Saint Andrews Street

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Tuesday, August 22, the 100 Block of North Saint Andrews Street, from Troy Street to the Opera House, will be closed.

According to city officials, the roadway will be closed to facilitate utility upgrades.

The closure will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning and will last until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24.

Open entrances to the Civic Center parking lot will include the one closest to Liddon Furniture as well as those located on Museum Drive.

For Dothan Utility customers who wish to use the payment kiosk at the Civic Center, we ask that you park and walk up to the kiosk due to the entrance driveway being blocked.

Motorists are requested to exercise caution when traveling in this area.

For additional information, please contact Noah Murphy, Traffic Engineer, at 334-615-4477

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.