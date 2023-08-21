Wiregrass Gives Back
Temporary road closure extended for North Saint Andrews Street

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT
UPDATE: The city of Dothan will keep the 100 Block of N. Saint Andrews Street closed for one additional day, Friday, August 25.

City crews will pave the portions of the road surface that were excavated earlier this week.

According to city officials, this utility work is ahead of schedule, and it will not be necessary to close the road during the week of August 28.

Motorists are requested to exercise caution when traveling in this area.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Tuesday, August 22, the 100 Block of North Saint Andrews Street, from Troy Street to the Opera House, will be closed.

According to city officials, the roadway will be closed to facilitate utility upgrades.

The closure will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning and will last until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24.

Open entrances to the Civic Center parking lot will include the one closest to Liddon Furniture as well as those located on Museum Drive.

For Dothan Utility customers who wish to use the payment kiosk at the Civic Center, we ask that you park and walk up to the kiosk due to the entrance driveway being blocked.

Motorists are requested to exercise caution when traveling in this area.

For additional information, please contact Noah Murphy, Traffic Engineer, at 334-615-4477

