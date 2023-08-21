Wiregrass Gives Back
Pike Road High School students released early after lockdown

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road High School was placed on lockdown early Monday morning.

According to the school, students will dismiss the Georgia Washington Campus beginning at 10:20 a.m.

The school released the following statement regarding the lockdown and early release

While we have determined the threat to the campus is not immediate, we are still working to determine its credibility. Our local law enforcement partners are supporting our efforts to dismiss in a safe and orderly fashion.

10:15 - All drivers and those who regularly ride with them will be released by announcement at that time.

10:35 - Car riders will begin dismissal at the front of the building. They will be dismissed under secure protocols. Students will be released to cars as they arrive. Please remain in your vehicle until your child is called to your car.

All bus riders and any other students on campus will remain in a secure location until they are picked up.

Earlier Monday morning Ryan Kendall with Pike Road Schools stated that the school was notified of a possible threat at the Georgia Washington Campus this morning. They immediately notified local law enforcement, and they are present on the Georgia Washington Campus to investigate the issue and determine whether the threat is credible.

No further information has been released at this time.

