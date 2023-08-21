Pentatonix bring holiday tour to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cappella group Pentatonix will stop in the Magic City during their holiday tour.

“The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” is coming to the BJCC December 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster site.

