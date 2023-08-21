Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Pentatonix bring holiday tour to Birmingham

“The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” is coming to the BJCC December 17 at 7 p.m.
“The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” is coming to the BJCC December 17 at 7 p.m.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cappella group Pentatonix will stop in the Magic City during their holiday tour.

“The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” is coming to the BJCC December 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster site.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting on August 20, 2023.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.
One charged in Dothan murder
In this photo taken from video and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the...
Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Alabama kicker Will Reichard opted to return for one more year at the University of Alabama.
‘I didn’t want to leave this place’: Will Reichard on staying at Alabama for one more year
Police respond to a report of shots fired in Troy

Latest News

Participants in the Second Annual Library Mini Golf Classic enjoyed 18 holes of miniature golf...
Mini golf fundraiser brings success for DHCLS
Pike Road High School students released early after lockdown
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, August 20, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, August 20, 2023
On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.
One charged in Dothan murder