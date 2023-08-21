More Alabama families in need of diapers as prices continue to rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The price of diapers continues to rise. Right now, the average price of diapers is $21.90 per package.

In Alabama, 1 in 2 families are in need of assistance with diapers. Lindsay Gray, the Executive Director at Bundles of Hope Diaper bank, said some of the families they help have to choose between paying their bills or paying for diapers.

“They just need additional support. That’s like a flat tire or something wrong with your car. It’s the unexpected that comes up and it’s tough,” said Gray.

Bundles of Hope has seen a 30% increase in need. Each month, 140,000 diapers are provided to families in the community from the bank. Gray said they work with 70 community partners to help provide for families in need. Right now there are 20 community partners on a waitlist.

“We have to balance. Can we on board that partner and support them with our supply that we have?”

The Junior League of Birmingham Diaper Bank has also seen an increase in need. Sarah Darby with the Junior League said last year they helped 150 families. This month alone they have already distributed 450 diapers.

Darby said many mothers find themselves in a tough spot when they have to provide diapers for child care.

“You can’t afford it and then you can’t go to child care and then you can’t go to work,” said Darby.

The Junior League of Birmingham Diaper bank collects diapers all year long and hosts a drive in the spring and fall. Opened packages of diapers are also accepted. If you are looking for help from JBL, you can fill out the form here.

Bundles of Hope welcomes walk-ins on Wednesdays. Information on how to donate, including this year’s Stuff the Bus Event can be found here.

