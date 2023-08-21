Wiregrass Gives Back
Mini golf fundraiser brings success for DHCLS

Participants in the Second Annual Library Mini Golf Classic enjoyed 18 holes of miniature golf setup throughout the DHCLS Main Library.(DHCLS)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On August 19 and August 20, the Second Annual Library Mini Golf Classic, presented by Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, raised a total of $11,713 for DHCLS. 

These funds will support the library’s Summer Reading Program, year-round story times, classroom enrichment activities, and other initiatives that support early literacy, student success, and lifelong learning.

“This is the second year that we’ve done this event, and it’s great to see how it’s grown,” said Chris Warren, DHCLS Director. “Not only did we have a great time, but we were able to raise funds for so many essential programs and activities that help make Dothan and Houston County a great place to call home.”

DHCLS is grateful to everyone who made the Library Mini Golf Classic possible, including sponsors, vendors, participants, trustees, volunteers, and staff.

About Dothan Houston County Library System

Established in 1949, DHCLS today serves a population of approximately 107,000 residents through its main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of ebooks and digital resources. In FY 2022, DHCLS welcomed over 283,000 visitors, and DHCLS patrons borrowed over 186,000 items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, and ebooks.  DHCLS offers a variety of innovative services, such as the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library also offers programs for children, teens, and adults, ranging from story times, craft programs, technology instruction, and job search assistance.

More information about DHCLS can be found at www.dhcls.org.

