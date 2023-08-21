Heat Wave This Week

SYNOPSIS - Well above average temperatures are expected this week with high temperatures in the triple digits most days. This pattern is courtesy of a strong middle to upper level ridge of high pressure building over the nation’s interior. Daily record highs will be threatened each day with some days possibly breaking records, if this ridge stays strong enough. Feel-like temperatures should stay below 110 most days, which will keep excessive heat warnings from being issued. We could see a few showers by the end of the weekend.

TODAY - Hot, mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 100°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 102° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 78° High: 101° 10%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 77° High: 100° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 102° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 77° High: 99° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Choppy On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 20 kts. Seas 3-5 Feet

