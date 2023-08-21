Wiregrass Gives Back
Trump’s bond agreement set at $200,000 in Georgia election case

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By Tim Darnell and Gray News staff
Aug. 21, 2023
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A $200,000 bond agreement has been reached for former President Donald Trump as part of last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment.

Also on Monday, a $100,000 bond agreement was reached for John Eastman, one of Trump’s attorneys.

A $10,000 bond agreement also has been reached for Scott Graham Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman accused of being involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

These are the first reported bond agreements that have been reached in the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned the cases, has signed the bond agreements.

On Monday afternoon, Drew Findling, one of Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys, was seen walking into the Fulton County courthouse. A CBS news correspondent also reported Findling and Trump’s two other local attorneys - Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg - entered Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office around 2:15 p.m.

An attorney representing Kenneth Cheseboro was also seen Monday. Prosecutors have said Cheseboro, an attorney, worked with Georgia Republicans in the weeks after the November 2020 election at the direction of Trump’s campaign. Cheseboro worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump won and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday with 41 counts tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Willis has given Trump and the others named in the indictment until Friday to surrender.

Fulton County officials and representatives for the nation’s 45th president are reportedly set to meet this week to determine when - or even if - Trump will appear in person to be booked at the Fulton County jail.

The main charge Trump faces in Georgia: 'Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.' (Source: CNN/NATIONAL ARCHIVES/POOL/NEWSMAX/POOL VIA WSB/WGCL/WSB)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

