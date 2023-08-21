Enterprise looking for officers among nationwide shortage

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department needs motivated people to join their ranks.

While many jobs need you to pay for school, the EPD sends new recruits to the police academy for free. According to EPD Captain, Billy Haglund, there is a shortage of officers.

“I couldn’t give you a percentage but I think all departments in America are understaff,” Haglund said. “We don’t give numbers, like how many we are understaffed, but we are understaffed.”

Officers go through 14 weeks of academy training for free. .

“I don’t think we would get any applicants if we made them pay for training,” Haglund said.

While Haglund did not give the budget, he did say that no officers are denied admittance into the academy.

“For instance, if 20 people applied and they made it through the background, we would send 20 people,” he added.

Before going to the academy, new officers go through a six week orientation

“We teach them valuable things like criminal law and traffic law,” Haglund explained. “We prepare them for success at police academy.”

Haglund said that there is no prior experience that would help you get the job more than anything else.

“We’ve had people who were teachers, people who were in the military work for us, real estate agents worked for us or business owners,” Haglund explained. “We can take people from a diverse background you don’t have to have a degree in criminal justice to do the job. You just have to have that motivation to do it.”

Officers who start at the EPD get two pay raises in the first year. One after completing the police academy and one after a year of service.

Haglund explained that their is always room for growth within the department. When an officer goes up in rank, they get a raise.

