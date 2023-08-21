Bicyclists fear safety issues if e-bikes allowed at Forever Wild

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bicyclists ­­are rallying behind the city of Dothan and its recreation director in a dispute over regulations at Forever Wild, a nature preserve.

“You’ve got runners, walkers, you’ve got hikers,” bicycle enthusiast Todd Martin said of the dangers he perceives if e-bikes are allowed along the pristine trails in Dothan’s otherwise congested west side.

Pedal assist e-bikes have small and quiet battery-powered motors that assist riders and are particularly beneficial to those in cardiac rehabilitation, health experts say of the vehicles.

The public furor over Forever Wild riding guidelines began this month when several e-bike enthusiasts accused the city of nitpicking, claiming regulations barring motorized vehicles are outdated.

They insist those rules were crafted for four-wheelers, motorcycles, and other vehicles. They blamed Leisure Services Director Alison Hall, whose department maintains the state-owned property, for not updating the regulations.

However, Hall said Dothan is merely following state-mandated guidelines, a claim that the Alabama Department of Conservation substantiated in an email to News4.

The agency provided a copy of the rules banning all motorized bicycles from Forever Wild.

Some riders who support those regulations believe that, if for no other reason, e-bikes pose safety hazards.

“If you’ve got two (e-bikes) that have been modified to run 28 miles per hour, then you’ve got a closing speed of over 50 miles per hour,” which concerns 71-year-old rider Craig Tillery with the possibility of collisions.

Tillery and his riding buddy, Todd Martin, said they are also irked at the city for not enforcing Forever Wild regulations prohibiting electric bicycles.

However, Hall said a lack of resources and staff makes that problematic.

