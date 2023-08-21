Area agency aims to help aging population beat arthritis

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An area agency on aging is helping ease the pain of arthritis one step at a time.

SARCOA’s six week program aims to get people walking 30-minutes a day. Walking is a low-impact exercise credited with easing arthritis pain.

Katie Ard is SARCOAS’s coordinator for the ‘Walk With Ease’ program .She said that exercise is important but the impact of the program goes far beyond that.

“Arthritis really can make you a person that sits at home,” Ard explained. “When you get withdrawn, you don’t want participate with others. Studies have shown that one of the most important key factors to having a happy life is to have socialization,” she said.

Ard pointed out arthritis isn’t an issue just for older people. The Arthritis Foundation estimates one in three people between the 18 and 64 deal with it.

Though the program aims to help people 60 and older, it is something that every member of the family.

Participants can also when prizes, like a pedometer and no tie shoe laces.

