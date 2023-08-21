100° Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS – More of the Wiregrass felt the heat returning this afternoon as dew points reached between the upper 60s and lower 70s, making the high temperatures in the middle 90s feel more like the lower 100s. A few brief showers and thunderstorms cooled off select locations in our eastern counties this evening as winds from the Atlantic delivered pockets of moisture and energy. The rain will fade rapidly as the sun sets, leaving behind mostly clear skies tonight. Tomorrow will be our last day of high temperatures around the middle 90s for awhile as the hot ring of high pressure to our west extends towards the Southeast. High temperatures will range between the upper 90s and lower 100s throughout the rest of the week. Partly cloudy skies will develop each afternoon as sufficient moisture for shower development starts returning to the area Friday. Isolated thunderstorms can make a reappearance in the Wiregrass next Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 96°. Winds E-NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 77°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 100° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 102° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 78° High: 101° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 77° High: 100° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 77° High: 102° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 99° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-6 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropical system east of the Lesser Antilles and the system in the eastern Caribbean Sea evolved into tropical storms this past afternoon. Tropical Storm Emily is expected to continue north-northwest where it will weaken in the center of the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Franklin is currently forecasted to sharply turn right into the Dominican Republic and Haiti by Monday. The tropical low in the Gulf of Mexico will stay far enough south to keep most of the Southeast dry as it continues west.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter: @MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook: WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.