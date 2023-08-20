Isolated Showers Possible Tomorrow

SYNOPSIS – The Wiregrass experienced another day of mostly sunny skies and drier heat as dew points in the upper 60s helped limit 100° feel-like temperatures to only a few locations. The next few days can become a little hotter as temperatures reach the upper 90s tomorrow. A disorganized tropical low in the Gulf of Mexico can throw pockets of moisture into our area Sunday and Monday, which can spawn a few lone showers over some areas. However, they will not provide a break from the heat this week as high temperatures break into the lower 100s on Tuesday. Some areas this week can even experience temperatures above our August record of 102°! Highs will hover around the lower 100s into next weekend. Chances for showers return Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 97°. Winds E-NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 100° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 103° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 101° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 77° High: 100° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 77° High: 102° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Multiple batches of showers and thunderstorms in the tropical Atlantic have continued to become more organized. A disorganized low pressure system located over Florida will be moving west through the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days where it can develop into a tropical depression. It is forecasted to remain well south of the Southeast, keeping the region. A tropical depression has formed northeast of the Lesser Antilles where it is maintaining 35 mph sustained winds and moving W-NW at 16 mph. Hurricane Hilary has made landfall in the Baja Peninsula and is expected to arrive in California tomorrow afternoon.

Follow the 4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter: @MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook: WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.