Dothan shooting leaves one dead

Neighbors told News4 several unrelated people live in what they term the "boarding house" where the shooting occurred.
Dothan police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting on August 20, 2023.
Dothan police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting on August 20, 2023.(Ken Curtis)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Sunday afternoon shooting in Dothan took the life of one man, police confirmed.

Dothan Police Department Major Will Glover confirmed the fatality, though additional details are pending investigation.

The apparent murder occurred in the 800 block of South Appletree Street, near downtown.

Neighbors told News4 several unrelated people live in what they term the “boarding house” where the shooting occurred.

Police transported at least one person to headquarters for apparent questioning.

