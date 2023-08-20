Wiregrass Gives Back
Alabama native Nick Dunlap wins United States Amateur Championship

Nick Dunlap
Nick Dunlap(University of Alabama Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tide continue to roll!

Just weeks after former University of Alabama golf star Lee Hodges won for the first time on the PGA Tour, current Alabama golf star Nick Dunlap has claimed the United States Amateur Championship.

Dunlap defeated Ohio State’s Neal Shipley 4&3 in the championship match Sunday afternoon at Cherry Hills County Club in Colorado.

The championship match between the two was played in a match-play style format over 36 holes. After the first 18 holes, the two golfers were tied at all-square before Dunlap went on a tear, eventually winning the match 4&3.

Dunlap is now in elite company, joining Tiger Woods as the only two golfers to win both the U.S. Junior Am and the U.S. Am.

En route to his U.S. Amateur Championship win, Dunlap, who is originally from Birmingham before moving to Huntsville, took down current world #1 amateur Gordon Sargent, who is also from Birmingham. Both will play in the Walker Cup representing the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Dunlap is set to begin his sophomore season in Tuscaloosa this fall.

