Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Brantley Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are no strangers to the postseason, having made it to the third round of the playoffs for four straight seasons.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT
BRANTLEY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Brantley Bulldogs are no strangers to the playoffs.

However, after making it to the third round of the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, they are looking to win it all.

The team is making major adjustments especially while starting quarterback Jayden Parks recovers from a broken foot.

This could leave the Bulldogs without parks for three to five weeks into the season.

Another adjustment the team is making is the number of younger players on the team. After last season, Brantley lost eight seniors on offense and defense. Now, the younger players will have to step up big for the Bulldogs this season.

Brantley kicks their season off against Luverne on August 5th at home.

