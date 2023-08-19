Wiregrass Gives Back
Prosecutors oppose new trial for strip club killer

Ryan Clark Petersen listens to testimony during his Capital Murder trial in December 2016.
Ryan Clark Petersen listens to testimony during his Capital Murder trial in December 2016.
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Prosecutors hope a judge rejects pleas from a death row inmate who killed three and wounded another at a Houston County gentlemen’s club over a decade ago.

In court documents, Ryan Clark Petersen claims his lawyers were ineffective in their defense of the Enterprise man and for that and other reasons he should be given a new trial.

Following the lengthiest criminal trial in Houston County history—three weeks--- a jury took only one hour to find Petersen guilty of the Teaser’s Rock-Hard Cabaret shootings.

Late on an August night in 2012, Petersen, who had stopped at the Wicksburg strip club, went to his car, retrieved his revolver, and returned to shoot four.

Killed were dancer Tiffani Paige Grissett, 31 of Dale County; the club owner’s son, Cameron Eubanks, 20 of Wicksburg; and patron Thomas Robins Jr., 59 of Dothan. A fourth victim was wounded.

During the marathon trial, attorneys argued that Petersen suffered emotional issues, did not realize the consequences of his actions, and lacked medication for his ongoing emotional problems.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office will argue against a new trial during an November 8 hearing and ask Houston County Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick to dismiss Petersen’s Rule 32 motion.

Rule 32 motions are typical, especially in capital cases, though they are rarely successful.

