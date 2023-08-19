Wiregrass Gives Back
Police respond to a report of shots fired in Troy

By Ryan Dugger
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Police Department responded to a call concerning shots fired at the Arch Apartments along East Academy Street at 1:30 a.m. this morning.

Officers witnessed a large crowd leaving the backside of the complex as they arrived.

Multiple shell casings and a bullet that impacted one of the apartments were recovered at the scene. Three vehicles nearby experienced damage as well.

No injuries were reported at the complex.

Troy police ask anyone with information or video concerning the incident to contact the department.

