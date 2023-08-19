Wiregrass Gives Back
Forecasters eye four tropical systems, one Gulf-bound

An area of disturbed weather headed toward the Gulf of Mexico has an even chance of becoming a depression over the next few days.
Forecasters watch 4 areas of disturbed weather on August 19, 2023.
Forecasters watch 4 areas of disturbed weather on August 19, 2023.(National Hurricane Center)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIAMI Fla. (WTVY) -An area of disturbed weather headed toward the Gulf of Mexico has an even chance of becoming a depression over the next few days.

The Hurricane Center predicts the system should arrive along the western Gulf coastline—Mexico or Texas-- by mid-week.

Experts don’t expect it to become a major storm.

Forecasters are also watching three other areas for possible Atlantic development, including one far into the ocean that has a 70 percent chance of development.

Forecasters recently updated their predictions to 21 named storms for the hurricane season that ends on November 30.

