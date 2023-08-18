Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - After an improved 8-4 season in 2023, the Pike County Bulldogs have their hopes on a State Championship this upcoming season.

The Bulldogs are led by head coach, Mike Hurt, and he believes his team is ready to gun for title number six. He believes his team was young last year, but is experienced and ready for the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs roster is filled with talent, but prides the offensive line, led by new coach, Joseph Suber.

Suber has over 30 years of coaching experience and has even won multiple State Championships with the team in past years.

The Bulldogs take on the Charles Henderson Trojans on the road on August 25th to begin the season.

