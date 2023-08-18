Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Opp Bobcats

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) -After an early exit in the playoffs last year, the Opp Bobcats are hoping to make a deep run into the postseason this year, under new head coach, Matt Brunson.

Brunson, a Troy graduate, has six state titles under his belt.

The Bobcats finished the 2023-2023 football season, 8-3 and placed second in 3A Region 2 play. The program has made the post-season for three consecutive seasons.

Brunson is looking forward to the season and expects to have a solid year defensively because of the large number of juniors and seniors returning to the team with defensive experience.

Opp will start their season at home, welcoming Andalusia to Chanell-Lee Stadium on August 24th.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.