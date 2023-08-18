Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Opp Bobcats

Bobcats hoping to make a deep run into the playoffs
The Bobcats are hoping for continued success this year under new head coach Matt Brunson.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) -After an early exit in the playoffs last year, the Opp Bobcats are hoping to make a deep run into the postseason this year, under new head coach, Matt Brunson.

Brunson, a Troy graduate, has six state titles under his belt.

The Bobcats finished the 2023-2023 football season, 8-3 and placed second in 3A Region 2 play. The program has made the post-season for three consecutive seasons.

Brunson is looking forward to the season and expects to have a solid year defensively because of the large number of juniors and seniors returning to the team with defensive experience.

Opp will start their season at home, welcoming Andalusia to Chanell-Lee Stadium on August 24th.

