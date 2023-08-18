Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Charles Henderson Trojans

trojans strive to return to state and bring home the title
The Charles Henderson Trojans prepare for the upcoming football season.
By Riley Jordan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - After a heartbreaking loss in the State Championship game in 2022, the Charles Henderson Trojans are looking to return and bring home the title.

The Trojans are led by head coach, Quin Hambright, entering his second season with the team. While preparing in the offseason, he says his team uses their performance against Ramsey running back, Ashton Ashford, as motivation.

During the title game, Ashford rushed for over 250 yards and scored five touchdowns, leaving a horrible taste in the mouths of the Trojans.

The Trojans will kickoff against the Pike County Bulldogs on August 25th to bein the 2023 season.

