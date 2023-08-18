Wallace Community College offering training program for fiber optics technician

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College in Dothan is the first in the state to offer a training program for fiber optics technicians.

The Alabama Community College System selected WCCD to pilot the statewide program for training those interested in becoming fiber optic technicians.

The program will teach students the ins and outs of the job from installation to troubleshooting, and testing. This program is one of the ways the state is working toward helping those without adequate internet access across the state.

Last week at the college, Governor Kay Ivey announced that $400 million in federal funding and $1.4 billion from the U.S. Department of Commerce Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program to expand access to high-speed internet across Alabama.

Johnson said that the COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that internet access is an important part of people’s daily lives. One of the steps to getting better internet access to those without it is to train fiber optic technicians to install and maintain that technology.

The course has an online theory and in-person lab component. The program is state-funded and free for anyone interested in taking the course.

