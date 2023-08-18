Tracking Record Highs Next Week

SYNOPSIS – Another near normal day was experienced by the Wiregrass as high temperatures stuck around the middle 90s! However, dew point temperatures in the upper 60s in some areas encouraged feel-like temperatures to break back into the lower 100s. The frontal boundary that passed through earlier this week continues to keep showers and thunderstorms localized in Florida and the rest of the Southeast dry. While small pockets of moisture can cause a few lone showers Sunday and Monday, our region will remain dry and slightly humid into next week as high temperatures shift from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Some areas next Wednesday and Thursday can break the Wiregrass’ all-time record of 102°!

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 98°. Winds N-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 100° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 103° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 103° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 102° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical activity in the Atlantic is ramping up as multiple batches of showers and thunderstorms are exhibiting weak organization east of the Lesser Antilles. The system farthest east maintains a good chance of developing into a tropical depression over the weekend as it travels NW at 10 mph. The system will move into an area of high winds next week that will prevent it from strengthening. A broad low pressure system east of the Bahamas is forecast to track into the Gulf of Mexico where it can become a tropical depression as it stays south of the Southeast.

