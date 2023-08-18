Safe Haven baby boxes could be coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Safe haven boxes could be coming to Alabama, including one in the Wiregrass.

The Kids to Love organization is funding 12 safe haven boxes throughout the state, which are ways for a person to voluntarily give up their child if they deem themselves unable to parent.

“We have already contacted Mayor Saliba in Dothan, and we would love to be able to bring a baby box to the Dothan area,” said Lee Marshall, Founder of the Kids to Love organization. “We feel like with Dothan’s location so close to both Florida and Georgia, that would be a very good location for us to place a box.”

The boxes are climate controlled, wired into 911 and built into the walls of local fire stations.

Marshall says on average, a baby will spent around 90 seconds in the box before retrieved by a firefighter. After being removed from the box, the child will be taken to a local hospital for a check up before being put in foster care.

“Our goal is to give women a choice so we can save the lives of those babies and place those with families, so a mom can have some peace about knowing that it’s okay if she’s pregnant and she’s not ready to parent just yet,” said Marshall.

Under new Alabama law, the timeframe to relinquish a child has expanded from 72 hours to 45 days.

Marshall says examples in other portions of the country, including the numbers near Knoxville, show how high the demand is for these boxes.

While it is ultimately up to the Mayor and city council, safe haven boxes could be a matter of when, not if in Dothan.

“There’s been such an uptick in the news recently of babies being turned over in Knoxville, several boxes being used across the south eastern neighboring states that are utilizing these and having great success,” said Marshall. “We are so excited to be able to bring that to Alabama.”

For more information on safe haven boxes and the Kids to Love organization, click here.

