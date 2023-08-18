Pastor booted from church campus returned

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As dozens of church members apprehensively waited for a much-hyped courtroom showdown to begin, attorneys involved in the dispute huddled behind closed doors.

An hour later, they walked out and announced a resolution that had returned Pastor Darryl Roberts to Greater Beulah Baptist Church in Dothan.

“The court felt like it was best for the members to make their own decision based upon what bylaws that (they) are supposed to operate under,” attorney M. Hampton Baxley said of the agreement.

He represents church members and leadership who had obtained a temporary restraining order last week keeping Roberts off campus. Among their allegations is he rigged bylaws with the signatures of deacons who claimed they never approved that document.

Roberts’ attorney also welcomed the resolution.

“He’s back in the church where he should have always been,” Benjamin Irwin told News4 after Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland lifted his restraining order. “If you want to call that a win, call it a win but (Roberts) was elected to be the pastor of (Greater Beulah) and he’s the pastor again.”

Roberts, at the helm of the church since 2019, denied wrongdoing and said earlier this week he expected vindication.

Baxley said church members were apprehensive about going to court.

“This is a family dispute,” he said.

