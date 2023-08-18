Ozark to be packed with paranormal convention guests

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark is going to be busy this weekend because a big crowd is expected for the Deep South Para-Comi-Con.

It’s moving to the Ozark Civic Center this year after outgrowing its original space in Daleville. The con will have 75 vendors and feature “haunted” items.

One item is from an investigation that inspired a movie in “The Conjuring” series.

“One of the items is from a very famous investigation,” James Cunningham, a convention organizer, said.” It was called “The Devil Made Me Do It Murders” and you may have heard about that from one of the Warrens investigation, it’s very famous. Well, this knife was used in that incident,” he explained while holding a protective case that contained a small, rusty pocket knife.

Even though the con features some spooky stuff, it is a family friendly event. Children five and under, as well as the military, can get in free.

Online tickets from now until midnight are $10. Tomorrow and Sunday, you can buy a day pass at the door for $15.

Money from tickets and concessions is going to the Boys and Girls Club of Ozark.

