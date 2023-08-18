Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Escaped inmate captured in Jackson County

Holmes County inmate William Morris in custody August 18.
Holmes County inmate William Morris in custody August 18.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:30 a.m., deputies located Morris at a home in Kynesville and he was taken into custody without incident.

Morris will be sent back to Holmes County to answer for the charge of Escape.

Sheriff Edenfield is proud of the teamwork exhibited in this case by law enforcement from Jackson, Washington, Holmes and Bay Counties, and would like to thank all those who had a hand in bringing Morris to justice.

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The U.S. Marshals Service and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are each offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of William Morris.

The reward comes after Morris escaped his inmate work assignment earlier this week.

If you see him or have any information regarding his location, call 911 immediately to reach your nearest law enforcement agency.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) talks with WTVY News 4 on August 25, 2022.
Tuberville delivers major federal funding for Alabama, millions to serve the Wiregrass
BREAKING NEWS
In-person classes to resume at Houston County High School
The crash occurred on Alabama 134 near the 7 mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of...
Enterprise life claimed in late night crash
Jake Watford shows damage to his car's bumper that happened during a road rage incident.
Dothan road rage shooting, one charged
According to a post on the airport’s social media pages, as part of a statement from Airport...
Dothan Regional Airport announces new flight schedule

Latest News

Annual AMX golf classic supporting Love In Action Ministries
Annual AMX golf classic supporting Love In Action Ministries
HEALTH INSURANCE MGN
Closing the coverage gap as thousands of working Alabamians live without health insurance
Alabama kicker Will Reichard opted to return for one more year at the University of Alabama.
‘I didn’t want to leave this place’: Will Reichard on staying at Alabama for one more year
Budget concerns could lead to BPD's second closure since May.
Budget concerns put Bonifay Police Dept at risk of 2nd shut down