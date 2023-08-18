Escaped inmate captured in Jackson County

UPDATE: According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:30 a.m., deputies located Morris at a home in Kynesville and he was taken into custody without incident.

Morris will be sent back to Holmes County to answer for the charge of Escape.

Sheriff Edenfield is proud of the teamwork exhibited in this case by law enforcement from Jackson, Washington, Holmes and Bay Counties, and would like to thank all those who had a hand in bringing Morris to justice.

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The U.S. Marshals Service and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are each offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of William Morris.

The reward comes after Morris escaped his inmate work assignment earlier this week.

If you see him or have any information regarding his location, call 911 immediately to reach your nearest law enforcement agency.

