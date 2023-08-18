Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Closing the coverage gap as thousands of working Alabamians live without health insurance

HEALTH INSURANCE MGN
HEALTH INSURANCE MGN(HEALTH INSURANCE MGN)
By Sean Dowling
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Alabama are living without health insurance, keeping many from seeing a doctor when they need one.

However, these people are not unemployed, they have jobs.

That’s why leaders at the Alabama Hospital Association are working to close the coverage gap. Officials like Danne Howard, the Deputy Director of the AHA. Howard says investing in Alabama’s health up front could mean big payoffs down the road.

That’s because when these people do get health care, it ends up costing hospitals hundreds of thousands of dollars in uncompensated care, and the problem has to do with Medicaid.

These working Alabamians are making too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to buy private insurance.

That’s because Alabama is one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid to adults who don’t have children or disabilities.

Officials with the statewide community organization that focuses on communities affected by poverty, Alabama Arise say around 300,000 people in the state fall into this coverage gap.

The Deputy Director of AHA hopes to change that. “So we have got to figure out a way to get them health care insurance so that they can be healthier, we have better health outcomes in the state, our workforce, our job force is a healthier workforce, and it pumps so much money back into the economy when you have a healthier population,” Howard said.

The Alabama Hospital Association is coming up with a plan that could include coverage to more people and be appealing to both political parties, but nothing has changed just yet.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) talks with WTVY News 4 on August 25, 2022.
Tuberville delivers major federal funding for Alabama, millions to serve the Wiregrass
BREAKING NEWS
In-person classes to resume at Houston County High School
The crash occurred on Alabama 134 near the 7 mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of...
Enterprise life claimed in late night crash
Jake Watford shows damage to his car's bumper that happened during a road rage incident.
Dothan road rage shooting, one charged
According to a post on the airport’s social media pages, as part of a statement from Airport...
Dothan Regional Airport announces new flight schedule

Latest News

Annual AMX golf classic supporting Love In Action Ministries
Annual AMX golf classic supporting Love In Action Ministries
Budget concerns could lead to BPD's second closure since May.
Budget concerns put Bonifay Police Dept at risk of 2nd shut down
A big congratulations to former News4 morning anchor and sports director Justin McNelley and...
McNelleys welcome their son
The citizens of Bonifay are not happy and are voicing their concerns while the city council...
Bonifay Police Dept. could be shut down again