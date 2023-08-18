Carroll High principal retiring, administration confirms

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Charles Corbitt is retiring from his position as principal of Carroll High School.

Corbitt, who was named principal of the school in June of 2022, submitted his decision formally to the Ozark City School board during their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.

News4 reached out to Ozark City Schools administration, with Superintendent Reeivice L. Girtman confirming the move, saying that Ozark City Schools is appreciative of Corbitt’s work at Carroll and that the administration supports him in his decision and in anything he does going forward.

Following the decision, News4 obtained a letter sent by Dr. Corbitt to Carroll High School staff announcing his retirement to them. In the letter, Corbitt mentioned the decision to retire was a very hard decision for him due to his enjoyment of working with members of the staff, but that he is retiring to focus on his family.

“I am so thankful and blessed to have had the opportunity to serve as your principal at Carroll High School,” Corbitt said in his letter to staff. “It is my goal for my family to get through this season of our lives as soon as possible. Then, maybe I can come out of retirement. Who knows what the future may bring! Nevertheless, I know you all will have an amazing school year and I am wishing you all the very best. Thank You and God Bless!”

Corbitt retires with 26 years of educational experience, including 20 years of administrative experience.

