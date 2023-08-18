‘Baby box’ to be installed in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Making the decision to surrender a newborn is one of the hardest decisions a mother can make. Mothers facing this decision now have more options thanks to new Alabama legislation on “baby boxes.”

The Kids to Love Foundation is funding 12 “baby boxes” to be installed in fire stations across the state, one of which will be in Prattville. These boxes are places where babies can be left anonymously.

“Whether it’s a single mother or a couple, we really don’t know all the challenges that they are going through,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie.

For years in Alabama, mothers had 72 hours to surrender their child at a hospital if they had to make that decision. Now, under Alabama’s newly passed “safe haven” amendment, they now have 45 days to drop their child off at a baby box if they choose to do so.

“I think a lot of times moms get home and they realize the stress of raising a child, they realize the support system that is needed to be successful to be a mom and for that child to be successful in that home,” said Kids to Love Foundation founder and CEO Lee Marshall.

Prattville’s “baby box” will be built at fire station 4, not far from Interstate 65 off the Highway 14 exit.

The box is climate-controlled, camera monitored and locks when a child is placed in the box. An alarm then goes off and 911 is contacted. The child will be retrieved within minutes.

Marshall said the baby will then be taken to a hospital and the current “safe haven” law goes into effect.

“We’re not changing any of the protocol in the law. We are just changing and adding an additional way to safely retrieve the babies,” said Marshall.

This change was unanimously passed by Alabama Legislators on June 1.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.