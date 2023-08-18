Wiregrass Gives Back
Above Average Heat

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - It’s looking more likely that a heat wave is about to set into the Wiregrass with daily highs climbing back to the upper 90s by this weekend. Lower 100s are a possibility through most of next week with much drier air allowing large swings in temperature from morning to afternoon. We should stay dry through the next week or more with a near zero chance of rain.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 98°. Winds NE 5 mph 5%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 100° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 103° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 103° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 102° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas: 2 Feet

