Above Average Heat
From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS - It’s looking more likely that a heat wave is about to set into the Wiregrass with daily highs climbing back to the upper 90s by this weekend. Lower 100s are a possibility through most of next week with much drier air allowing large swings in temperature from morning to afternoon. We should stay dry through the next week or more with a near zero chance of rain.
TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 5%
TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph 0%
TOMORROW - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 98°. Winds NE 5 mph 5%
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 98° 10%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 100° 0%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 103° 0%
THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 103° 10%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 102° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas: 2 Feet
