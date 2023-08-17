Wreck blocks Coffee County road

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Coffee County.

The eastbound lane of Alabama 134 near Coffee County 427 is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to ALEA.

The crash happened at around 6:30 Thursday morning.

ALEA troopers are on scene investigating.

