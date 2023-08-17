Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Zion Chapel Rebels

rebels look to keep improving
An improved year for the Zion Chapel rebels in 2022 under first year head coach Cody Keene. The team looks to build off their previous success.
By Riley Jordan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACK, Ala. (WTVY) - After an improved 3-7 2022 season, the Zion Chapel Rebels continue to work for improvement.

The Rebels are led by head coach, Cody Keene, who believes his team will continue grow and refine their skills.

Keene says his team lost a “hefty” senior class, but believes this may be positive for the team. He believes his younger players learned how to properly practice and work together, and this will flow into the 2023 season.

The Rebels open up against the Pike Lib Patriots at home on August 25th..

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
The individuals arrested as part of the operation are as listed: Vidal Deshon Guice, Brandon...
7 arrested in multi-agency sex sting in Houston County
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
One dead in Dale County wreck
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
Richard Schneider (L) and James Wells enjoy an e-bike ride on August 13, 2023 at Forever Wild...
Riders fuming at city of Dothan for bicycle policy

Latest News

An improved year for the Zion Chapel rebels in 2022 under first year head coach Cody Keene. The...
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Zion Chapel Rebels
The Gamecocks have some new life in 2023 with head coach Jason Barnett taking the reins.
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: New Brockton Gamecocks
The Gamecocks have some new life in 2023 with head coach Jason Barnett taking the reins.
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: New Brockton Gamecocks
2022 wasn't quite the season the Bulldogs had in mind after hosting a playoff game and going to...
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Kinston Bulldogs