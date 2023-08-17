Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Zion Chapel Rebels

JACK, Ala. (WTVY) - After an improved 3-7 2022 season, the Zion Chapel Rebels continue to work for improvement.

The Rebels are led by head coach, Cody Keene, who believes his team will continue grow and refine their skills.

Keene says his team lost a “hefty” senior class, but believes this may be positive for the team. He believes his younger players learned how to properly practice and work together, and this will flow into the 2023 season.

The Rebels open up against the Pike Lib Patriots at home on August 25th..

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.