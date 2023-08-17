Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Lib Patriots

patriots look to return to championship form
The 2022 season was not the friendliest to the Patriots, who made the jump from AISA to AHSAA and went from a back-to-back title team to 3-6.
By Riley Jordan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Patriots look to make a championship run again and return to their old stature, they are being led under new leadership.

Over the summer, the Patriots hired head coach, William Moguel, who has 25 years of coaching experience.

Moguel has been preaching to his team “to perfect the little things.” He believes this will help his team continue to grow and make a playoff run once again.

The Patriots open up the season on the road against the Zion Chapel Rebels on August 25th.

