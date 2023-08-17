Wiregrass Gives Back
VIDEO: Purse snatcher drags 75-year-old victim across parking lot

Investigators say the 75-year-old victim was getting money out of the ATM when a robber grabbed her purse. (KCAL, KCBS, X, @ALEXVILLANUEVA33, REIMAGINE.LA, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Investigators in California are looking into a brutal purse snatching in which video captured the thief dragging the victim across hot asphalt.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators say a 75-year-old woman was getting money out of the ATM around 11 a.m. Monday at a Bank of America in Hacienda Heights when a robber came up and grabbed her purse.

Video shows the male suspect dragging the victim nearly 10 feet across the hot asphalt in the parking lot, as she tried to hold on to her purse. He finally broke her grasp and ran away with the bag when bystanders came to the woman’s aid.

Eventually, the woman was able to get back up on her feet.

The video was posted to social media by former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva. In his post, he took aim at L.A. County Supervisors Hinda Solis and Janice Hahn, as well as “all the social justice warriors.”

“How’s that ‘reimagining’ working out?” Villaneuva wrote, seemingly referring to a 2020 ballot measure where county voters approved $900 million for community services and alternatives to incarceration.

Both Solis and Hahn have responded.

Solis accused the former sheriff of “a show of poor judgment and leadership,” while Hahn said there are 44 license plate reading cameras in the area that she hopes can help solve the case.

The sheriff’s department says its Major Crimes Bureau is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

