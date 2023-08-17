Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites

Former President Trump is charged with racketeering in the Georgia election interference case. (CNN, POOL, GA SENATE CHAMBERS, WPIX, FBI, WABC, WXIA, NATIONAL A
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Purported names, photos and addresses of grand jurors in former President Donald Trump’s election subversion case in Georgia are circulating on the far-right internet

That Fulton County grand jury voted this week to indict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Experts said some anonymous users are calling for violence against the jurors.

The names being circulated on these far-right wing sites appear to match the names of at least 13 of the 26 grand jurors that served on the panel.

It’s not clear if those are the actual grand jurors or just people with the same names. Some of the addresses appear to be wrong.

Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) talks with WTVY News 4 on August 25, 2022.
Tuberville delivers major federal funding for Alabama, millions to serve the Wiregrass
According to a post on the airport’s social media pages, as part of a statement from Airport...
Dothan Regional Airport announces new flight schedule
Jake Watford shows damage to his car's bumper that happened during a road rage incident.
Dothan road rage shooting, one charged
Richard Schneider (L) and James Wells enjoy an e-bike ride on August 13, 2023 at Forever Wild...
Riders fuming at city of Dothan for bicycle policy
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers

Latest News

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
Airlines are adding new routes and making a bold bet on continued strong demand for travel
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury....
Sitting grand jury in Trump trial to be difficult, Georgia state senator says
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants