Ozark rodeo to benefit Dale County youth and community

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Tickets for the 2023 South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic are now available to order online.

All the proceeds from the rodeo will support the upkeep of the Dale County AgPlex.

Shelby Easterling, the event organizer, said that the AgPlex is a staple to the community because it is used for food drives and serves as a space for youth programs.

Programs like FFA and 4-H use the complex free of charge and the rodeo guarantees that such programs have a space to use.

“Those students can learn hands-on skills, job skills, leadership skills, that they’re able to go out and pursue careers here in Dale County, hopefully, to better enhance our citizenship here in this county,” Easterling said. “And it’s really important that we support these organizations. It’s important to see this facility grow and continue to be a staple in our community,” she added. " So your support is very important to be able to keep this facility up and going.”

You can order tickets here for $15. Tickets will be $20 at the gate.

The rodeo will begin on September 8th and it is a two-night long event. Events include Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, Mutton Busting and Buffalo Riding.

