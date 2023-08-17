Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Events for the weekend of August 17, 2023

Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) talks with WTVY News 4 on August 25, 2022.
Tuberville delivers major federal funding for Alabama, millions to serve the Wiregrass
Jake Watford shows damage to his car's bumper that happened during a road rage incident.
Dothan road rage shooting, one charged
According to a post on the airport’s social media pages, as part of a statement from Airport...
Dothan Regional Airport announces new flight schedule
Richard Schneider (L) and James Wells enjoy an e-bike ride on August 13, 2023 at Forever Wild...
Riders fuming at city of Dothan for bicycle policy
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers

Latest News

The Eagle Touchdown Club that serves all football in the Ozark area is holding a fundraiser...
Talking Eagle Fest with the Eagle Touchdown Club
First ever Enterprise Sweet Tea Festival
First ever Enterprise Sweet Tea Festival
Courses are free to attend and participants are urged to bring their own firearm.
Geneva County Sheriff offering gun safety course in September
The effort to improve the Ashford water system began over two years ago, but thanks to the...
City of Ashford to get federal funding to improve water system