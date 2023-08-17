News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Events for the weekend of August 17, 2023
- Art After Hours | August 17
- Serving Our Servicemen - Supper at the Library | August 17
- Houston County Democratic Party General meeting | August 17
- Families Eating Smart & Moving More | August 18
- Game On! @ the Library | August 18
- Walmart Wellness Day - Free Health Screenings & Affordable Immunizations | August 19
- Wiregrass Museum of Art Visiting Artist Workshop | August 19
- Inaugural Sweet Tea Festival in Enterprise | August 19
- Dog Days of Summer Dog Show | August 19
- Comedy Buzz & “Moonshiner” Killer Beaz is Heading to Dothan Opera House | August 19
