Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

A new partnership helps two mothers become first time homeowners

Through a new program at Dothan Housing Authority, two women learned about managing finances, and got help on getting started.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two local mothers received news that will change their life forever.

When Monica Jackson and Ashley Griffin went to the Dothan Housing Authority Wednesday morning, they thought they were filling out paperwork for a program to become homeowners. When they showed up, they were showered by confetti and cheered on by a sizable crowd.

“We walked through the door, and it still didn’t register until I saw the key,” said Jackson. “Then, I kind of put two and two together and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.”

Though they were unaware of what was going on at first, Jackson and Griffin soon found out they were chosen as the first recipients of homes through DHA and Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.

They will be able to move their families into newly built, four bedroom homes and paying a zero percent interest mortgage.

“It means a better living situation for me and my family,” said Griffin. “No more renting and it’s just a safe place for me and my children.”

These two women were chosen due to their hard work and dedication to the DHA Family Self-Sufficiency Program (FSS).

According to Leah Gunn with DHA, FSS helps housing or section-8 tenants obtain employment and achieve economic independence.

“It’s a struggle trying to come off of the program,” said Jackson. “I’ve been trying for years, and now it’s a reality. I just can’t wait to go home and tell my kids.”

While the DHA and Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity partnership is opening doors to a new home for the Jackson and Griffin families, the program could open the doors to affordable housing for another family in need.

DHA COO Doctor Michael C. Threatt says the authority serves about 2,000 occupants and another 11,000 are on a waiting list to get into the program.

“For these two individuals to come all the through to homeownership, that’s what it’s all about,” said Threatt

While the past has been bumpy for both families, the keys to the future are officially in their hands.

“Right now, the youngest, he’s still sleeping in my room with me,” said Jackson. “For him to have his own room is just going to be amazing.”

According to Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Donna Clemmons, the organizations are hoping to state construction on the homes in October and have them ready for both families to move in by Spring 2024.

This program aims to select new families for homes biannually.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Police: Abbeville man ran red light in Dothan, dies moments later
The individuals arrested as part of the operation are as listed: Vidal Deshon Guice, Brandon...
7 arrested in multi-agency sex sting in Houston County
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
One dead in Dale County wreck
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
Richard Schneider (L) and James Wells enjoy an e-bike ride on August 13, 2023 at Forever Wild...
Riders fuming at city of Dothan for bicycle policy

Latest News

Through a new program at Dothan Housing Authority, two women learned about managing finances,...
New partnership opens doors for two Wiregrass families
Today, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville announced his success in securing 43 congressionally...
Nearly $50 million in federal funding coming to the Wiregrass
Classes are in session for the 'Spark Academy' where kids 11-18 can become well rounded in the...
Spark Theater Company offers 'Spark Academy' after school classes
Melissa Kirkland joins News4 on Live at Lunch to talk about what Spectra Care does in the...
United Way Wednesday: Spectra Care Health Systems