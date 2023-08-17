A new partnership helps two mothers become first time homeowners

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two local mothers received news that will change their life forever.

When Monica Jackson and Ashley Griffin went to the Dothan Housing Authority Wednesday morning, they thought they were filling out paperwork for a program to become homeowners. When they showed up, they were showered by confetti and cheered on by a sizable crowd.

“We walked through the door, and it still didn’t register until I saw the key,” said Jackson. “Then, I kind of put two and two together and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.”

Though they were unaware of what was going on at first, Jackson and Griffin soon found out they were chosen as the first recipients of homes through DHA and Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.

They will be able to move their families into newly built, four bedroom homes and paying a zero percent interest mortgage.

“It means a better living situation for me and my family,” said Griffin. “No more renting and it’s just a safe place for me and my children.”

These two women were chosen due to their hard work and dedication to the DHA Family Self-Sufficiency Program (FSS).

According to Leah Gunn with DHA, FSS helps housing or section-8 tenants obtain employment and achieve economic independence.

“It’s a struggle trying to come off of the program,” said Jackson. “I’ve been trying for years, and now it’s a reality. I just can’t wait to go home and tell my kids.”

While the DHA and Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity partnership is opening doors to a new home for the Jackson and Griffin families, the program could open the doors to affordable housing for another family in need.

DHA COO Doctor Michael C. Threatt says the authority serves about 2,000 occupants and another 11,000 are on a waiting list to get into the program.

“For these two individuals to come all the through to homeownership, that’s what it’s all about,” said Threatt

While the past has been bumpy for both families, the keys to the future are officially in their hands.

“Right now, the youngest, he’s still sleeping in my room with me,” said Jackson. “For him to have his own room is just going to be amazing.”

According to Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Donna Clemmons, the organizations are hoping to state construction on the homes in October and have them ready for both families to move in by Spring 2024.

This program aims to select new families for homes biannually.

