NASCAR driver charged with DWI, records show

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while...
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver was arrested earlier this month, jail records show.

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website.

A police report states the arrest happened during the early evening.

White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR’s third-highest level, logging more than 20,000 laps and posting an average finish of 19th.

He has not recorded a win in the series but has finished in the top five nine times.

He has started just one race in 2023, driving the No. 1 truck at Daytona for TRICON Garage. He finished 15th.

White has also made 55 Xfinity Series and two Cup Series starts during his driving career.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

