Man charged with attempted murder in Panama City shooting

PCPD says four rounds were shot into an outside wall where the victim and another person were...
PCPD says four rounds were shot into an outside wall where the victim and another person were sleeping.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man has been charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Officers were called to the apartment complex around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, witnesses told them they heard gunshots and saw a white truck leaving the scene.

Detectives say they eventually identified 51-year-old Lucas Carmona Rivera as a suspect in the case. Rivera was reportedly a former boyfriend of a resident in the apartment.

PCPD says four rounds were shot into an outside wall where the victim and another person were sleeping.

Rivera was located later in a neighboring jurisdiction and taken into custody on two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, firing a missile into an occupied dwelling, and booked into Bay County Jail.

One person is injured after police say a shooting occurred in Panama City.

On early Thursday morning, Panama City Police began an investigation after shots were fired into Macedonia Apartments on W. 17th Street.

A victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers are currently investigating the incident and the area is secure at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Panama City Police at 850-872-3100.

