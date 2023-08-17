Wiregrass Gives Back
Life South at emergency level for blood

Life South needs more type O blood.
Life South needs more type O blood.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a desperate need of blood donations  Life South has less than a two-day supply of type-O blood, putting them at an emergency level.

Here’s how you can help.

Life South’s Blood Mobile is in Eufaula tomorrow from 9:00am. to 5:00p.m.in front of the 22nd State Bank on North Eufaula Avenue. Life South said the summertime is particularly challenging for getting enough donations.

“You know the kids are going back to school, ”Hope Groomes, a Life South Volunteer, said.  “So parents are trying to get back into the routine during the summer a lot of travel. A lot of people don’t have time during the summer to stop and donate blood,” she said. “So I think that’s the biggest reason”

All blood types are accepted but there is a specific need for O positive and O negative, being they are universal blood types. Apart from saving a local life, another incentive for giving blood is a $20 gift card.

