Life South at emergency level for blood

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a desperate need of blood donations Life South has less than a two-day supply of type-O blood, putting them at an emergency level.

Here’s how you can help.

Life South’s Blood Mobile is in Eufaula tomorrow from 9:00am. to 5:00p.m.in front of the 22nd State Bank on North Eufaula Avenue. Life South said the summertime is particularly challenging for getting enough donations.

“You know the kids are going back to school, ”Hope Groomes, a Life South Volunteer, said. “So parents are trying to get back into the routine during the summer a lot of travel. A lot of people don’t have time during the summer to stop and donate blood,” she said. “So I think that’s the biggest reason”

All blood types are accepted but there is a specific need for O positive and O negative, being they are universal blood types. Apart from saving a local life, another incentive for giving blood is a $20 gift card.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.