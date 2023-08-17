Lawsuit claims popular bar pirated sports broadcasts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A sports production company is suing Bama Slam Saloon, claiming it showed popular sporting events in violation of copyright laws.

In the federal lawsuit, Joe Hand Productions claims it holds exclusive rights to Ultimate Fighting Championships, a mixed martial arts competition, and that Bama Slam illegally made the pay-per-view telecasts available to its customers.

In a single side to this story, Hand Productions said the Coffee County business either pirated the signal or purchased it for non-commercial use, then showed it to patrons.

“(Bama Slam) willfully engaged in one or more of (these) illegal acts to intercept and/or receive the Program for free or at a nominal cost or assisted in such actions, while Plaintiff’s legitimate customers paid substantially more for the proper commercial license,” the suit alleges.

Records reveal that Bama Slam has yet to receive a copy of the lawsuit, and an attorney who could speak on behalf of the business was not immediately listed.

The lawsuit also named a defendant owner Ronald “Ronnie” Gilley, who founded Country Crossing, a short-lived resort and casino development near Dothan.

Similar suits have filed against other establishments, including Blue Bar and Hookah Palace in Dothan. Both of those businesses closed when the city revoked their licenses in action unrelated to its sporting event telecasts.

Besides Bama Slam, the sprawling venue named Bama Jam Farms has a water park, riding trails, and other attractions near Enterprise.

