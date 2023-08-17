Wiregrass Gives Back
Judge grants temporary restraining order to pause Ala. Medical Cannabis Commission licenses

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The process of bringing medical cannabis to Alabama hits a pause again Thursday due to a court order. A Montgomery judge granted an injunction that blocks the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) from moving forward with granting new licenses.

Several companies now claim the AMCC violated Alabama’s Open Meetings Act. The companies involved say they would have a better chance of earning a medical cannabis license if the selection process was made in public.

The AMCC director says he’s not sure when medical marijuana will be available, but he’s just hopeful that it will be soon.

There will be another hearing August 28.

