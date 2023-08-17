In-person classes canceled at Houston County High School

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) -Students at Houston County High School will attend classes virtually on Thursday due to a waterline burst that shut down water to the campus in Columbia.

No other schools are affected.

