Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Hugh Freeze names Auburn starting QB for week one

The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has named Payton Thorne as week one starting quarterback for the Tigers.

Thorne is in his first year at Auburn after spending the last three seasons at Michigan State. He was the starter for the last two years. While playing for the Spartans, Thorne threw 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Thorne beat out former Hoover High School standout Robby Ashford for the starting job.

The Tigers begin their season September 2 at home against UMASS.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) talks with WTVY News 4 on August 25, 2022.
Tuberville delivers major federal funding for Alabama, millions to serve the Wiregrass
Jake Watford shows damage to his car's bumper that happened during a road rage incident.
Dothan road rage shooting, one charged
According to a post on the airport’s social media pages, as part of a statement from Airport...
Dothan Regional Airport announces new flight schedule
Richard Schneider (L) and James Wells enjoy an e-bike ride on August 13, 2023 at Forever Wild...
Riders fuming at city of Dothan for bicycle policy
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers